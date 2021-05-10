MP: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Bhopal hospital

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in a state-run hospital in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, police said.

The man, a resident of Rehti in Sehore district, jumped off the sixth floor of Hamidia Hospital at around 5:30pm and died on the spot, Koh-e-Fiza police station in charge Anil Vajpayee told PTI.

''He was admitted in the hospital's general ward on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus. We do not know why he took this step. A probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)