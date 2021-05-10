Left Menu

300 oxygen plants being set up in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that work is underway to set up 300 oxygen plants in the state and said that the state should not become dependent on supply of oxygen but should establish its own oxygen plants.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:26 IST
300 oxygen plants being set up in UP, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that work is underway to set up 300 oxygen plants in the state and said that the state should not become dependent on supply of oxygen but should establish its own oxygen plants. Uttar Pradesh CM said that as many as 1000 metric tonnes (MT) medical oxygen was supplied to the state on May 9 and thanked the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running special trains to overcome the medical oxygen shortage.

Adityanath while addressing media personnel in Ayodhya said, "The second wave of COVID-19 posed a new challenge before us and the demand for oxygen went up suddenly. We have to supply oxygen to Ayodhya too, from where it is being supplied to nearby districts. We are thankful to the Government of India and PM Modi who are running special trains for this." "Oxygen Express is being run, tankers being sent on large aircraft of Air Force. Yesterday, 1000 MT of oxygen was supplied to the state. But we should not remain restricted to supply, oxygen plants should be established too. Work is underway to set up 300 Oxygen Plants in the state," the UP CM said.

"We have also provided Oxygen concentrators to all districts. In the first phase, all districts have been provided the same. More concentrators will also be provided," he said. Adityanath also said that active case in the state has been reduced to 2,25,000 compared to 3,10,000 active cases on April 30, which was the highest recorded active cases in Uttar Pradesh.

The partial 'Corona curfew' in the state was earlier extended till 7 am on May 17, in view of the increase in the COVID-19 cases. According to official data, the cumulative cases of COVID-19 in the state stand at 12,54,045. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears - sources

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters.Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has bee...

JNU extends lockdown inside campus till May 17

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown inside the varsity campus till May 17, following an order from the Delhi government, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Since its first order to implem...

Jerusalem violence leads to Hamas rockets on Israel, nine dead in Gaza

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward the Jerusalem area and southern Israel on Monday, carrying out a threat to punish Israel for violent confrontations with Palestinians in Jerusalem. The Gaza health ministry said n...

Gold granules worth Rs 1.20 cr recovered from instant drink

The Air Customs here on Monday claimed to have busted a new modus operandi vis-a-vis gold- smuggling, with officials recovering the yellow metal concealed as granules in instant drink mix.The seizure was made from the Foreign Post Office FP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021