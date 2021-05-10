Left Menu

Nashik sees 1,835 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths, 2,833 recoveries

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 3,57,919 after 1,835 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 2,833 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 3,897 and the recovery count is 3,21,927, he added.

Of the deaths recorded during the day, seven are from Nashik city and 25 from other parts of the district.

With 10,232 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 13,55,415, he said.

