Left Menu

Pandemic's hard realities worsen Venezuelan child labor crisis

With schools closed and no access to internet, he and his 11-year-old brother Jesus help their father, also named Moises, 58, grow the food that provides for their family, something they almost never did before the coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus quarantine measures have boosted the number of children in the workforce in Venezuela, according to child protection activists in the South American nation, which faces a deep economic crisis that has worsened in the last five years.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:30 IST
Pandemic's hard realities worsen Venezuelan child labor crisis

By Carlos Eduardo Ramirez and Vivian Sequera CORDERO/CARACAS, Venezuela, May 10 (Reuters) - T welve-year-old Moises Bracamonte knows how to prepare fertilizer and water the black beans and corn that his family grows in Venezuela's western Tachira state. He says the most difficult part of agricultural work is "breaking the ground" to sow the seeds without a tractor or an ox.

"Why is it difficult with a pick? Because the pick is heavy, and you have to do a lot of picking if you have a lot of seeds," he said in an interview in the living room of his house in Cordero, a town some 800 km (500 miles) southwest of Caracas. With schools closed and no access to internet, he and his 11-year-old brother Jesus help their father, also named Moises, 58, grow the food that provides for their family, something they almost never did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus quarantine measures have boosted the number of children in the workforce in Venezuela, according to child protection activists in the South American nation, which faces a deep economic crisis that has worsened in the last five years. The child labor problem has been fueled by a mass migration of more than 5 million Venezuelans that turned many children into breadwinners for their families, according to researchers.

"(The pandemic) has aggravated the risk factors for child labor," said Carlos Trapani, coordinator of Cecodap, a non-profit group focused on violence prevention and children's rights. The work ranges from toiling in garbage dumps to agricultural fields, he said, adding that children in rural areas are more likely to be dependent on public assistance and are at greater risk of being recruited by gangs. As of 2020, at least 830,000 Venezuelan children and adolescents were living without one or both parents due to migration, according to a Cecodap report published in December.

"Sometimes there are no adults because they have left the country and teenagers end up in charge of the family group," said Leonardo Rodriguez of Casas Don Bosco, which works with disadvantaged youth. Venezuela does not provide statistics on child labor.

The country's information ministry and the state child protection agency IDENNA did not reply to requests for comment. World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization, conducted a survey of 420 households in Caracas and the neighboring state of Miranda in August 2020 to determine how the pandemic had affected the risks faced by children. Respondents were those aged 30 and over, of which 71% were women.

"The problems that put children at greater risk during the pandemic are associated with food shortages, increased child labor (...) domestic violence and neglect," World Vision said in the study, which was released in November. Since the onset of the pandemic, more children are doing housework for other families in exchange for money or food and more of them are begging and selling products such as water or cigarettes in the streets, according to the study.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the UN's International Labor Organization, estimated in June that the impact of the pandemic could push more than 300,000 Latin American children and adolescents into the workforce, adding to the 10.5 million who are already part of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gaza health officials: 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown.

Gaza health officials 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown....

Ethiopian peacekeepers moved to Sudanese refugee camp after seeking asylum

Thirty-five Ethiopian peacekeeping soldiers were flown from Darfur in western Sudan to a refugee camp near the border with their country after they sought asylum in Sudan, a source at the Sudanese refugees commission and state media said. T...

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears - sources

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters.Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has bee...

JNU extends lockdown inside campus till May 17

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown inside the varsity campus till May 17, following an order from the Delhi government, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Since its first order to implem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021