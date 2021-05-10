Collector denies reports on 13 deaths in Karaikal GH

District Collector Arjun Sharma on Monday denied reports in a section of the media that 13 people had died in the government general hospital here in the last 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said the number of deaths was only six and not 13 as was reported.

''On Sunday, 2 persons died. On Monday, 4 died...We will issue a detailed statement shortly with complete information about the 6 deaths,'' he said.

When asked about the oxygen availability for COVID-19 patients, the Collector said there was no shortage.

''As of now, there is no shortage. Our position is comfortable with respect to the supply,'' he added.

