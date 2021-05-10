Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:34 IST
HC directions to Delhi govt on oxygen, cylinders and planning for medication shortages

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a slew of directions to the Delhi government on various issues which included fixing rates for oxygen, its cylinders and planning for any future shortages of medicines required for COVID-19 treatment.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli passed the directions based on the shortcomings pointed out by amicus curiae and senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao in his report placed before the court.

After perusing his report, the bench directed the Delhi government to ensure that the price fixed for oxygen and its cylinders by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is adhered to.

The Delhi government said it will hold a meeting of all the stakeholders and take a decision.

The bench said that the Delhi government can look at fixing the price of oxygen and its cylinders by also taking into account the transportation costs, but ''the bottomline is, supplies should not be hit''.

It directed the Delhi government to file a status report on the issue on the next date of hearing.

With regard to the availability of ambulance and hearse services and their charges for ferrying deceased COVID-19 patients, Rao placed before the court a list of such service providers, whom he had verified, along with their rates.

The bench directed the Delhi government to put up the list of the ambulance and hearse service providers and their rates on its website.

With regard to the issue, pointed out by Rao, regarding ambulances, hearses and vehicles of oxygen suppliers and refillers being denied fuel at some petrol pumps, the court directed the Delhi government to sensitise the pump owners against such practice.

''Fuel cannot be denied to essential services,'' the court said and directed the Delhi government to file a status report on this aspect also.

Besides this, the court also directed the Delhi government to start planning for shortages of any basic medications and other things, like blood, which would be required in the future.

The court directed the government to plan requisitioning these things after Rao said that till now the courts and the governments have been ''reacting'' to address the shortages, like for oxygen, and there was a need to plan for the same in advance.

On the issue of taking care of the mental health of the residents of Delhi who are grappling with the surge in the COVID-19 infections as well as shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines apart from other healthcare issues, the court asked the Delhi government whether the services of Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) can be utilised.

The court also asked the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to place on record the list of its district-wise counsellors who could assist in tele-counselling people.

The Delhi government told the court that it has added 200 hundred lines to its 1031 helpline and majority of these would be used for counselling the people.

The court also directed insurance regulator IRDAI to look into the issues flagged by the amicus with regard to how claims were being denied on account of treatment being not availed at a hospital empanelled with the insurance company or hospitals denying cashless treatment leading to patients or their families running after the insurance companies for reimbursement of their expenses.

It directed IRDAI to place before the court its stand on the issues flagged by the amicus.

