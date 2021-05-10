Left Menu

MP sees 9,715 new COVID-19 cases, 81 fatalities; 7,324 recover

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:35 IST
MP sees 9,715 new COVID-19 cases, 81 fatalities; 7,324 recover
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 9,715 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 81 deaths, taking the tally of infections to 6,81,478 and the toll to 6,501, the state health department said.

A total of 7,324 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,63,754, the department said.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 1,11,223 active cases.

With 1,627 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,28,459 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,05,830 with the addition of 1,498 infections.

Indore and Bhopal each reported eight COVID-19 deaths, taking the tolls to 1,212 and 803 respectively, officials said.

Indore is now left with 16,877 active cases while Bhopal has 15,518 such cases.

With 61,530 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 83.85 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,81,478, new cases 9,715, death toll 6,501, recovered 5,63,754, active cases 1,11,223, number of tests so far 83,85,520.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gaza health officials: 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown.

Gaza health officials 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown....

Ethiopian peacekeepers moved to Sudanese refugee camp after seeking asylum

Thirty-five Ethiopian peacekeeping soldiers were flown from Darfur in western Sudan to a refugee camp near the border with their country after they sought asylum in Sudan, a source at the Sudanese refugees commission and state media said. T...

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears - sources

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters.Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has bee...

JNU extends lockdown inside campus till May 17

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown inside the varsity campus till May 17, following an order from the Delhi government, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Since its first order to implem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021