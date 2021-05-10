Left Menu

One AZ COVID-19 vaccine dose gives 80% lower death risk - English data

Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80% less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said on Monday. It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses in its new analysis.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:37 IST
One AZ COVID-19 vaccine dose gives 80% lower death risk - English data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80% less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said on Monday.

It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80% after one dose to 97% after two doses in its new analysis. PHE said the study was the first on protection against mortality from the AstraZeneca vaccine based on data from a real world setting.

The study looked at new symptomatic cases of COVID-19 between December and April and people who died within 28 days of their positive test by vaccination status. People who had a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine were 55% protected against death, with a figure of 44% protection for a single dose of Pfizer, compared to unvaccinated people.

"Combined with the protection vaccines offer against becoming a case in the first place, this is equivalent to approximately 80% protection against mortality in individuals vaccinated with a single dose of either vaccine," PHE said in a statement. Protection against mortality from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine improved to 69% for cases who had their second dose at least a week before they tested positive. Combined with the estimated protection from getting COVID-19 to start with, this is equivalent to an estimated 97% protection, PHE said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to confirm further easing of lockdown restrictions in England on Monday, helped in part by the speed of the country's vaccine rollout. In another dataset, PHE said that it was estimated that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalisation by 93% for the over 80s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gaza health officials: 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown.

Gaza health officials 9 killed in explosion in northern Gaza Strip, cause of blast unknown....

Ethiopian peacekeepers moved to Sudanese refugee camp after seeking asylum

Thirty-five Ethiopian peacekeeping soldiers were flown from Darfur in western Sudan to a refugee camp near the border with their country after they sought asylum in Sudan, a source at the Sudanese refugees commission and state media said. T...

Lockheed Martin removes contractors from Iraq base over security fears - sources

Lockheed Martin is removing contractors working on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets at an Iraqi military base because of security concerns, three Iraqi and American sources told Reuters.Balad air base, which is north of Baghdad, has bee...

JNU extends lockdown inside campus till May 17

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU on Monday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown inside the varsity campus till May 17, following an order from the Delhi government, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.Since its first order to implem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021