UK reports 2,357 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Britain reported on Monday a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases but deaths remained low, with just four reported within 28 days of a positive test result.

Britain recorded 2,357 new COVID-19 cases compared with 1,770 a day earlier, official daily data showed.

