Left Menu

COVID-19: Urgent need to scale up medical facilities in rural areas in Haryana, says Hooda

I urge people to come forward to get tests done on developing COVID-like symptoms, the former chief minister said.Hooda said everyone needs to rise above petty politics at this hour of crisis and the government and the opposition will have to fight against the pandemic together.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:45 IST
COVID-19: Urgent need to scale up medical facilities in rural areas in Haryana, says Hooda
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that in the likelihood of COVID-19 spreading fast in rural areas of the state, there is an urgent need to scale up medical facilities.

Considering that several cases are being reported from rural areas and the possibility that the infection can further spread, the government should ensure testing and tracing as well as set up medical camps and temporary hospitals in villages, he said.

''The government should ensure provision of testing, tracing and medical camps in villages as soon as possible. For this, a task force needs to be created, a help desk needs to be set up and a committee of experts should be appointed,'' Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said in a statement on Monday.

He also said that the government must step up anti-COVID vaccination in villages.

With Haryana currently under lockdown, a measure taken by the state government to check the spread of COVID-19, the Congress leader appealed to residents of rural areas to take precautions in view of rising cases.

The state has seen a surge in coronavirus cases during the past few weeks Hooda urged people to understand the seriousness of the crisis and take the same level of precautions they took during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

"Community and brotherhood are a key part of rural Haryana and people use community hookah, play cards, gather at the chaupal and sit down in groups to discuss issues of the village and the state and this is a part of the daily routine in our villages. But these are not normal times and these activities have to be avoided because it increases the risk transmission of the disease," he said in his appeal to villagers.

Hooda said that during the first wave of the pandemic, villagers set an example of high discipline to prevent the infection from spreading. "People had set up vigil at the village level and had carried out special announcements to raise awareness about the pandemic and the need for social distancing, and people used to wrap the 'gamcha' (cotton cloth) around their face to avoid infection, '' he said. ''There is a need to bring back the same level of discipline to prevent further spread of the pandemic in our villages," Hooda said. This, he said, has become necessary "because the infection has reached our villages from the big and small towns of the state and the death toll is rising in rural areas and dozens of people have died in villages like Titoli and Mudhal". "The higher the awareness among people, the lower the rate of infection and more lives can be saved. I urge people to come forward to get tests done on developing COVID-like symptoms," the former chief minister said.

Hooda said everyone needs to rise above petty politics at this hour of crisis and the government and the opposition will have to fight against the pandemic together. "We are already extending full support to the government and will continue to do so. The government should act on the suggestions given by the opposition..," he said.

Two days ago, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said his government has decided to launch a door-to-door screening drive to detect coronavirus cases in villages.

"We have to protect rural areas from this deadly infection at any cost. Therefore, every officer concerned should ensure that special vigilance is kept on every village and for this, a massive COVID-19 screening campaign should be conducted," Khattar had told officials at a review meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha doctor who treated COVID-19 patients sans permission held

A doctor was arrested in Vangani in Thane district on Monday for allegedly treating COVID-19 patients without permission from state or civic authorities, police said.Kulgaon police station assistant inspector Sandeep Nigade said Dr Umashank...

At least one killed, two injured in large Kazakhstan wildfire

A wildfire in eastern Kazakhstan that has burned an area of 310 hectares 766 acres has killed at least one person and injured two others on Monday, the local emergencies department said. More than 200 firefighters were at the scene, aided b...

UN investigator says he has evidence of genocide against Iraq's Yazidis

Adds details throughout By Michelle NicholsNEW YORK, May 10 Reuters - A U.N. team investigating Islamic State crimes in Iraq has found clear and convincing evidence that the crimes against the Yazidi people clearly constituted genocide, the...

Delhi riots: HC grants 3-week bail to Natasha Narwal to perform last rites of father

The Delhi High Court Monday granted bail to JNU student Natasha Narwal, arrested last year in May in connection with the communal riots in north-east Delhi to perform the last rites of her father who succumbed to COVID-19.The court granted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021