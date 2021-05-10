Left Menu

Pandemic plateauing with deaths and cases declining - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:49 IST
The World Health Organization said on Monday the world was seeing a plateauing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions.

"But it's an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported COVID-19 cases and almost 90,000 deaths last week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.

