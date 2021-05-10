Left Menu

COVID-19: Karnataka logs 39,305 fresh cases, 596 death

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:00 IST
Karnataka on Monday logged 39,305 cases, taking the caseload to 19,73,683, while 596 more deaths took the toll to 19,372, the health department said.

The state conducted 1.24 lakh tests on Monday, a decline from about 2 lakh tests done daily when the second wave of the coronavirus hit the state.

In its media bulletin, the department said there were 5,71,006 active cases, while 32,188 people were discharged taking the cumulative discharges to 13,83,285.

The decline in cases was reflected in Bengaluru's COVID tally too, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,747 infections, a decline by about 4,000 cases compared to Sunday.

However, the death toll of 374 on a single day remained alarming.

The city has so far reported 9,67,640 infections and 8,431 deaths.

There were 9,67,640 active cases.

Ballari has been the second major COVID hotspot after Bengaluru in terms of fatalities.

Fresh cases were at 973, a decline by over 1,200 compared to Sunday. There were 26 deaths on Monday.

According to the health bulletin, 2,168 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 1,800 in Hassan, 1,537 in Mysuru, 1,175 in Dakshina Kannada, 1,133 in Mandya and 1,006 in Dharwad.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 22 deaths each took place in Hassan, 15 each in Bagalkote and Tumakuru, 12 each in Mandya and Haveri, 11 each in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada and nine in Kodagu.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

