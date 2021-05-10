Israel delivers third consignment of medical supplies to India

Israel has delivered to India third consignment of life-saving medical equipment, including over 1,300 oxygen concentrators, as part of assistance to help the country fight a severe wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The supplies were brought to Delhi in a special flight on Sunday evening.

''A third consignment of life-saving medical equipment from Israel, including over 1,300 oxygen concentrators and 400 respirators, was airlifted to India and arrived in New Delhi last night,'' the Israeli Embassy said. It said Israel has sent a total of 60 tonnes of medical supplies so far.

''The State of Israel is happy to stand solidly side by side with India as a true friend and a strategic partner in this hour of need. In the last few days, we have successfully airlifted three different consignments of life-saving medical supplies to India,'' Israeli envoy Ron Malka said.

''This includes 60 tonnes of advanced medical equipment and several oxygen concentrators. More consignments carrying further medical aid will arrive for the people of India in coming days,'' he added. The envoy said the friendship between the two countries has been strong and collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis will only make it stronger.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have sent medical supplies, including oxygen-related equipment, to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have supplied assistance to India included the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

