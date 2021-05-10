Jharkhand to start free vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 14

The Jharkhand government will begin the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group from May 14, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Monday.

Facing vaccine shortage, the state could not launch the drive on May 1.

''Vaccines will be administered to the 18-plus age group from May 14. This will be free of cost for the people as the state government will bear the charges,'' Soren said.

The chief minister said it will be administered to the eligible age group as per the quantity received.

The state has placed an order for 50 lakh doses.

Soren urged the people to come forward for getting the jabs without paying any heed to rumours.

He held a video conference with the MLAs and MPs of Santhal Paraganas and Palamu divisions on how to effectively combat COVID. The lawmakers raised issues like shortages of regulators and life-saving drugs, besides the unavailability of doctors at many places.

Soren said efforts are being made for quicker tests and augmenting beds.

''We have augmented oxygen beds to 10,000 in the state, whereas only 250 beds were available during the initial phase.

Covid circuit and Sanjeevani Vahan have made treatment available to 800 patients in their nearby hospitals,'' he said.

Soren also launched 'Birsa Jeevan Ayush Programme' under which homeopathy and Ayush kits would be made available to the people.

The chief minister said the state is putting every effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, without impacting the delivery of essential services.

Over 1.57 crore population of the state fall in the 18-44 age group.

At present, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to over 27.31 lakh people, including frontline workers and those above the age of 45.

The second shot has been given to about over 5.85 lakh people.

