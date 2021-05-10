Left Menu

AstraZeneca finally reaches vaccine shipping milestone to EU that was due in January

AstraZeneca had shipped nearly 50 million doses as of May 7, an EU official told Reuters on Monday, citing the latest EU internal figures on vaccine supplies. In mid-March, the company had pledged to deliver 50.2 million doses to the EU by the end of April, an AstraZeneca document seen by Reuters shows.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:08 IST
AstraZeneca finally reaches vaccine shipping milestone to EU that was due in January
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

AstraZeneca Plc has delivered 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to European Union countries, according to EU's latest supply data, a milestone it was originally due to hit in January.

Repeated cuts to supplies, which contributed to delays in the EU's vaccination drive, pushed the European executive commission to sue the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker in late April in a bid to get more doses by mid-year. AstraZeneca had shipped nearly 50 million doses as of May 7, an EU official told Reuters on Monday, citing the latest EU internal figures on vaccine supplies.

In mid-March, the company had pledged to deliver 50.2 million doses to the EU by the end of April, an AstraZeneca document seen by Reuters shows. But AstraZeneca had shipped only 47.6 million doses by the evening of April 30, a spokesman for the company said, adding that other doses were sent over the first weekend of May and in the following days "following requests to not ship to a few countries that had public holidays during this period".

Immediately after the EU sued the company, AstraZeneca issued a statement on April 26 saying it would deliver "almost 50 million doses to European countries by the end of April". Under its contract with the EU, the company had committed to its "best reasonable efforts" to deliver 300 million doses by the end of June, of which 70 million were supposed to be delivered by the end of January.

Citing production problems and export restrictions, AstraZeneca in March said it would deliver to the EU only 100 million doses by the end of June. It delivered 30 million in total by the end of March. The vaccine was approved for use in the EU in late January, but the EU Commission has said AstraZeneca should have applied earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Extremist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested in Latehar

Leader of a extremist group, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested by police here, an official said.Area Commander of banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC, Rakesh Sao who was carrying a reward ...

Indore: Dhabli locals prevent minister Tulsi Silawat from entering village citing surge in COVID-19 cases

Residents of Indores Dhabli on Sunday prevented state cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, district collector Manish Singh, and former MLA Rajesh Sonkar from entering the village in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The villagers have...

India's Consul General in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif dies

Indias Consul General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra passed away at a hospital in Kabul on Monday.It is learnt that Kalra tested positive for COVID-19, and died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital. External Affairs Minist...

FTSE 100 edges lower as stronger pound offsets gains in miners

Londons FTSE 100 dipped on Monday as weakness in industrial stocks and a stronger pound following the outcome of the Scottish election outweighed gains in miners. The exporter-heavy index dipped 0.1, with large dollar-earning consumer stapl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021