COVID: 160 deaths, 16,487 new cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.

Of the new fatalities, Jaipur reported the highest 61 deaths followed by Jodhpur where 20 patients died, it said. The remaining deaths were reported from other districts barring Udaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Pratapgarh, Dausa, Bundi, Hanumangarh and Dholpur, the report said.

Of the new cases, the maximum 2,918 were reported from Jaipur while 1,915 people tested positive in Jodhpur, the report said.

A total of 5,64,352 people have recovered from infection so far and the number of active cases currently stands at 2,03,017, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)