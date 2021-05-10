Left Menu

Action plan against COVID-19 third wave soon: Gujarat CM

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:31 IST
Based on the state administration's experience in dealing with the first and second waves of coronavirus in Gujarat, a detailed action plan will be chalked out in the coming days to tackle a possible third wave, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday.

In view of the possibility of the ''third wave'' hitting India, as predicted by healthcare experts, the CM held a meeting with top doctors, who are part of the government's task force on COVID-19, and scientists of the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) here to formulate a state -level strategy, said an official release.

During the meeting, it was decided to chalk out a detailed action plan in the coming days to tackle the possible third wave by strengthening health infrastructure, increase the number of oxygen-equipped beds and formulate treatment protocols for a better response, it said.

Rupani told participants that the focus in the third wave will be to minimise both deaths as well as coronavirus infections, according to the release.

He stressed that mass vaccination against COVID-19 holds the key to effectively tackle the new wave.

Rupani said the recent decline in fresh coronavirus cases in Gujarat was a result of ''collective efforts'' of healthcare workers, doctors and people.

During the meeting, doctors also discussed ways to tackle Mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection which is now affecting coronavirus patients having other health issues, the release added.

Gujarat on Monday reported 11,592 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,92,604, and 117 fresh deaths, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

