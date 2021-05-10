Left Menu

Variants of coronavirus mutating rapidly due to availability of large number of hosts: Sr doctor

Variants of the coronavirus are mutating at a rapid rate due to availability of a large number of hosts and therefore, it becomes necessary for people to get vaccinated and take all precautions, Government Medical College principal Dr Shashi Sudan said on Monday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:32 IST
Variants of coronavirus mutating rapidly due to availability of large number of hosts: Sr doctor

Variants of the coronavirus are mutating at a rapid rate due to availability of a large number of hosts and therefore, it becomes necessary for people to get vaccinated and take all precautions, Government Medical College principal Dr Shashi Sudan said on Monday. The senior doctor also urged people to cooperate with health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus. ''We won't be able to keep up in our fight against COVID-19 without public cooperation,'' Sudan said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has come as an unprecedented and unforeseen challenge for all, especially the health fraternity. The prime need is to build trust between the people and the health system, the principal of the Jammu-based institute told reporters here.

On mutation of the coronavirus, Sudan said, ''The variants of the deadly virus are mutating at a rapid rate due to availability of a large number of hosts. Only by putting an end to further spread of the infection, we can easily prevent its mutations.'' People need to go for vaccination and take precautions, which are the only ways to defeat COVID-19, she added. ''With faith in the system, and self discipline, we shall overcome this pandemic,'' Sudan said and called upon people to get vaccinated. With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing, the administration is also ramping up facilities, equipment, infrastructure besides increasing the number of frontline workers, she said.

''Our health workers are working round the clock and we are trying our best to serve the public. GMC (Government Medical College) Jammu being the only tertiary care health centre in the region, the challenge before us is huge,'' Sudan said. The GMC's principal said the challenge can only be met when people and health personnel work together.

The Jammu Medical College Hospital has increased the number of critical care beds and is treating more than 700 critical COVID-19 patients, while patients with mild and moderate symptoms are being looked after at COVID health centres and COVID Care centres, she said. Expressing concern over high positivity rate observed while COVID-19 testing, she said the high rate also underlines the greater need for adopting COVID appropriate behaviour. ''It is high time to take up the challenge and adopt COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing face mask in public, frequently washing hands and maintaining social distance,'' Sudan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Extremist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested in Latehar

Leader of a extremist group, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested by police here, an official said.Area Commander of banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC, Rakesh Sao who was carrying a reward ...

Indore: Dhabli locals prevent minister Tulsi Silawat from entering village citing surge in COVID-19 cases

Residents of Indores Dhabli on Sunday prevented state cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, district collector Manish Singh, and former MLA Rajesh Sonkar from entering the village in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The villagers have...

India's Consul General in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif dies

Indias Consul General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra passed away at a hospital in Kabul on Monday.It is learnt that Kalra tested positive for COVID-19, and died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital. External Affairs Minist...

FTSE 100 edges lower as stronger pound offsets gains in miners

Londons FTSE 100 dipped on Monday as weakness in industrial stocks and a stronger pound following the outcome of the Scottish election outweighed gains in miners. The exporter-heavy index dipped 0.1, with large dollar-earning consumer stapl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021