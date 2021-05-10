Tamilisai tests negative for virus, wishes CM speedy recovery

Tamilisai tests negative for virus, wishes CM speedy recoveryPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:33 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday tested negative for COVID-19.
An RT-PCR test was conducted and it was found that the 59-year-old Tamilisai Soundararjan tested negative for the infection, a press release said here.
She had undergone the test earlier in the day.
She had stated while wishing the Chief Minister N Rangasamy a speedy recovery from coronavirus that she had undergone examination for the infection.
Rangasamy had tested positive on Sunday and had got admitted to a hospital in Chennai.
Tamilisai wished him a speedy recovery and had told him telephonically that she was praying to God for his recovery.
Chief Minister of neighbouring Tamil Nadu M K Stalin too wished Rangasamy full recovery and render service to the people.
