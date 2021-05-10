Left Menu

100-bed COVID care centre set up at Delhi's Mount Carmel School

In a first, a prominent private school in the national capital has been converted into a 100-bed dedicated COVID care centre.Set up at Mount Carmel School in southwest Delhis Dwarka, The Vijay Williams COVID Care Centre has a team of 75 volunteers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, said school dean Michael Williams, who recovered from COVID-19 days ago and has lost family members to the viral disease, on Monday.Almost six weeks ago, our group of church friends started planning this.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:36 IST
100-bed COVID care centre set up at Delhi's Mount Carmel School

In a first, a prominent private school in the national capital has been converted into a 100-bed dedicated COVID care centre.

Set up at Mount Carmel School in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, The Vijay Williams COVID Care Centre has a team of 75 volunteers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, said school dean Michael Williams, who recovered from COVID-19 days ago and has lost family members to the viral disease, on Monday.

''Almost six weeks ago, our group of church friends started planning this. Almost 100 churches across Delhi have come together for this,'' Williams told PTI.

While many government schools are functioning as vaccination and COVID care centres, this is probably the first instance of a private school taking such an initiative.

All beds at the centre are equipped with oxygen concentrators and cylinders. The school's oxygen generation plant is also likely to be functional within a week's time, Williams said.

The plant will be able to fill 1,500 cylinders with a capacity of 100 litres each, he said.

Williams said the centre will admit coronavirus patients whose condition is not very serious.

''We will cater to those patients whose oxygen levels can be maintained above 90 with oxygen and will be giving them all medicines and steroids. We have also tied up with a local diagnostic lab to help in platelet count and blood sugar testing,'' he said.

The COVID centre has been named after Williams' father, who succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

''I recovered from the infection two days ago. I even lost my younger brother to the virus a few months back. My mother is still battling the disease. The centre has been named as 'The Vijay Williams COVID Care Centre' as a tribute to my father,'' Williams said.

Williams' sister Joanna Gokavi and brother-in-law Sunil Gokavi are both doctors and will be working at the centre.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who visited the centre, said, ''We may be able to link this COVID care centre with to one of our big hospitals in the city after assessing the needs and requirements of the centre.'' ''This Covid centre, started under the aegis of Mount Carmel School Society, is a mark of humanity and generosity. The availability of beds and other facilities gives us confidence that we have the resources to fight this deadly crisis,'' he said.

Sisodia further said, ''We are seeing that nations across the world are experiencing one of the worst crises ever. The period from April 22 to May 5 was the most challenging for Delhi. We recorded the highest number of cases and the city had a staggering infection rate.'' ''We responded immediately by increasing hospital beds in the city. However, the scarcity of oxygen has been one of the most challenging problems we have faced. The decreasing positivity rate shows that we are slowly coming out of the crisis and all the credit goes to the doctors and the corona warriors,'' he said.

Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stands at 13,36218 while the disease has claimed 19,663 lives so far, according to official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Extremist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested in Latehar

Leader of a extremist group, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested by police here, an official said.Area Commander of banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC, Rakesh Sao who was carrying a reward ...

Indore: Dhabli locals prevent minister Tulsi Silawat from entering village citing surge in COVID-19 cases

Residents of Indores Dhabli on Sunday prevented state cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, district collector Manish Singh, and former MLA Rajesh Sonkar from entering the village in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The villagers have...

India's Consul General in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif dies

Indias Consul General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra passed away at a hospital in Kabul on Monday.It is learnt that Kalra tested positive for COVID-19, and died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital. External Affairs Minist...

FTSE 100 edges lower as stronger pound offsets gains in miners

Londons FTSE 100 dipped on Monday as weakness in industrial stocks and a stronger pound following the outcome of the Scottish election outweighed gains in miners. The exporter-heavy index dipped 0.1, with large dollar-earning consumer stapl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021