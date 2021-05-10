Left Menu

India, US discuss cooperation in pharma sector

Conveyed appreciation for USAs solidarity and assistance in dealing with the current COVID pandemic situation, Bagchi tweeted.Agreed to work together in enhancing vaccines and essential pharma cooperation, including raw materials supply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:38 IST
India, US discuss cooperation in pharma sector

India and the US on Monday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector including supply of raw materials to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The cooperation between the two countries in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic figured in discussions between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Daniel B Smith, the Charge D'Affaires of the US Embassy in India. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the foreign secretary conveyed to Smith India's appreciation for the assistance provided by the US in dealing with the current wave of the pandemic.

''Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed new US Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Daniel B Smith @USAmbIndia. Conveyed appreciation for USA's solidarity and assistance in dealing with the current COVID pandemic situation,'' Bagchi tweeted.

''Agreed to work together in enhancing vaccines and essential pharma cooperation, including raw materials supply. Look forward to maintaining upward trajectory of our strategic partnership,'' he said.

The US has already sent a large amount of medical supplies to help India deal with a severe second wave of the pandemic.

''Pleasure to meet FS @harshvshringla and to discuss important US-India efforts to combat the pandemic,'' Smith said in a tweet.

Last week, the US said components of vaccines it supplied to India will enable it to manufacture 20 million doses of the Covishield vaccines. As India continued to reel under a record-breaking wave of coronavirus infections, several countries around the world have sent medical aid to the country. Providing raw materials for production of coronavirus vaccines was a major component of the Biden administration's announcement on medical aid to India.

In a major move, the Biden administration last week came out in support of a proposal by India and South Africa to waive patent for COVID-19 vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Extremist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested in Latehar

Leader of a extremist group, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was arrested by police here, an official said.Area Commander of banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee TSPC, Rakesh Sao who was carrying a reward ...

Indore: Dhabli locals prevent minister Tulsi Silawat from entering village citing surge in COVID-19 cases

Residents of Indores Dhabli on Sunday prevented state cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat, district collector Manish Singh, and former MLA Rajesh Sonkar from entering the village in wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The villagers have...

India's Consul General in Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif dies

Indias Consul General in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra passed away at a hospital in Kabul on Monday.It is learnt that Kalra tested positive for COVID-19, and died of a cardiac arrest at the hospital. External Affairs Minist...

FTSE 100 edges lower as stronger pound offsets gains in miners

Londons FTSE 100 dipped on Monday as weakness in industrial stocks and a stronger pound following the outcome of the Scottish election outweighed gains in miners. The exporter-heavy index dipped 0.1, with large dollar-earning consumer stapl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021