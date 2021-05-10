133 fresh corona cases in Nagaland

The coronavirus caseload in Nagaland rose to 16,283 with the detection of 133 fresh cases on Monday and the toll rose to 150 with the death of 10 persons, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

133 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 88, Kohima- 13, Kiphire- 9, Zunheboto- 7, Mokokchung- 5, Peren- 4, Mon- Tuensang- 3 each, Wokha- 1. 47 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 38, Mokokchung- Wokha- 3 each, Tuensang- 2, Peren- 1, said Phom in a tweet.

The caseload include 12,734 recovered patients and 2,884 active patients, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has decreased to 78.2 per cent from Sundays 78.55 per cent.

The toll in the state increased to 150 with 10 more succumbing to the disease, he said.

A total of 515 patients have migrated to other states, the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nagaland on Monday administered 2,25,361 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 1,77,113 persons as on Sunday, stat immunization officer Ritu Thurr said.

Out of the total doses administered in the state 51,690 were given frontline workers, 14,992 to healthcare professionals and 1,10,431 to people above 45 years and senior citizens, he said.

A total 48,428 people have received the second dose of the vaccine completing the full course of vaccination. They comprise 26,485 front-line workers, 9,971 healthcare workers and 11,792 persons above 45 years and senior citizens, Thurr added.

