WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue settled by December

WTO chief says hopes COVID patent issue settled by DecemberReuters | Rome | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:45 IST
The head of the World Trade Organisation said on Monday she hoped that by December the body's members will have reached a "pragmatic" solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said she saw "movement on both sides" - referring to proponents of a waiver and those who have objections - and was hopeful of a framework agreement on the waiver issue, technological transfers and better access to vaccines for developing countries.
December was "an outer limit," for such a deal, she said at a briefing with journalists during a visit to Italy, which this year chairs the Group of 20 rich nations.
