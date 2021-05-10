Left Menu

COVID-19: 10 more dead in Noida, 4 in Ghaziabad; nearly 2,000 patients discharged

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-05-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 21:57 IST
The COVID-19 death toll surged to 327 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with 10 more fatalities while four more people succumbed in adjoining Ghaziabad district to push its overall figure to 330, official data showed on Monday.

The two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh now have a cumulative death toll of 657, according to data released by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

In terms of new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 1,026 fresh infections during the period and its tally mounted to 54,924. Its active cases reached 8,240, the data showed.

Ghaziabad logged 532 new cases that pushed its case tally to 48,356 and active cases to 5,464, it showed.

The data stated that 1,041 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 846 in Ghaziabad were discharged after treatment during the period as the overall recoveries in the districts reached 46,357 and 42,562, respectively.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's mortality rate stands at 0.59 per cent and recovery rate at 84.07 per cent, while these figures for Ghaziabad were recorded at 0.68 per cent and 88.01 per cent, respectively, according to the statistics.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 2,25,271 from 2,33,981 on Sunday as the overall recoveries climbed to 12,83,754 and the death toll surged to 15,742 on Monday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

