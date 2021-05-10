Delhi gets 6 new COVID care centres, including 400-beds at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj

The national capital on Monday got at least six new COVID care centres and health facilities, including a 400-bed facility at the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj.

Set up by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj facility is linked to the Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital. DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed that the committee is taking care of the entire infrastructure, including medicines, with the support of doctors and nurses provided by the government.

He said the facility is a full-fledged hospital with all possible services required for COVID-19 patients except intensive care units (ICUs). ''All beds have oxygen arrangements,'' Sirsa said.

For setting up the facility, actor Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs 2 crore, he said.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the facility at the Gurudwara.

Jain said the government will extend all required support to the centre. ''If a patient develops critical symptoms, he or she will be shifted to the Lok Nayak hospital. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the DSGMC for setting up this fully air-conditioned infrastructure. The Delhi government has taken care of the medical facilities and equipment,'' he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ramesh Bidhuri also started similar facilities in their constituencies.

South Delhi MP Bidhuri launched three COVID care centres with 125 beds. Operated in association with Shiv Asra Trust (SAT), the centres are in Tughlaqabad village, Sangam Vihar and Mahipalpur village.

The centres in Tughlaqabad village and Mahipalpur village have 50 beds each while the one in Sangam Vihar has 25 beds. ''Patients with oxygen level between 86 to 94 will be given free treatment at these centres. Doctors, nurses, safai (sanitation) workers will be available 24 hours besides oxygen concentrators and medicines,” an official statement from the MP said. Singh, who is the MP from West Delhi, started a COVID care centre at Ashok Nagar. Opened in collaboration with his organisation Rashtriya Swabhiman, Radha Swami Satsang Beas and the local district administration, the centre has 100 oxygen beds to start with and has the capacity to be expanded to 200 beds. Each bed at the centre is equipped with oxygen concentrators. Patients will be provided free meals thrice a day, a statement from his office said. Doctors and nurses will be available at the centre and medicines have been procured, it said. The Delhi BJP organisational general secretary Siddharthan and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta also launched a 20 bed COVID care centre in Rohini with oxygen support. Recognised by the Delhi government, this centre has been set up by NGO Sampoorna, Bhagwan Mahavir Jain Samiti and Purushottam Bansal Foundation.

