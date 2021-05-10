Left Menu

GIMS adds 100 more COVID beds, begins staff recruitment drive for further scale up

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:14 IST
Hundred new beds were made available to COVID-19 patients on Monday at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida which has scaled up its capacity to 350 beds now, its officials said.

Fifty of these new beds have oxygen support and the hospital added 20 patients to the facility which has been started on the fourth floor of the building located in Kasna, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar COVID response nodal officer Narendra Bhooshan, GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, among others, inaugurated the new facility as they participated in a video conference.

''The facility has been set up on the premises of GIMS under the supervision of Dr Rakesh Gupta, Director, and GIMS with the logistic and equipment support by the HCL Foundation and 'Doctors For You' organisation has provided all the human resource in form of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff,'' the hospital, an autonomous institute under the Uttar Pradesh government, said in a statement.

GIMS is an upcoming tertiary care institute, which has been moving forward to provide state of the art medical care to COVID patients from March last year, it said. The hospital said it is planning on increasing its bed strength by another 100 soon.

GIMS Director Gupta said the hospital is looking for human resources for COVID as well as non-COVID care.

The hospital has put out an advertisement for recruitment for various posts, including doctors, MBBS interns and final-year students, molecular microbiologists, MSc nursing students, lab technicians, for health care and laboratory works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

