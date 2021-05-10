PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 51070 41842 575 8653 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1336218 1231297 19663 85258 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 628615 509617 5766 113232 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 135782 99400 1925 34417 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 220546 167813 2782 49951 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 15317 13719 155 1443 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 450624 364170 10704 75800 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 773194 564352 5825 203017 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 249814 166521 3896 74480 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1524767 1283754 15742 225271 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1302589 1104431 8791 189367 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1973683 1383285 19372 571006 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1930115 1504160 5879 419726 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3982 2964 10 992 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 72975 57818 988 14169 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1409237 1240968 15880 152389 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 502187 436619 2771 62797 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 863343 727497 10742 125104 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 9075 7702 4 1369 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 121650 87659 1729 32262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 692604 547935 8511 136158 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 681478 563754 6501 111223 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 5138973 4469425 76398 590818 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 6367 6088 76 203 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 20165 18172 60 1933 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 292368 257571 1753 38847 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 601650 493189 3357 105103 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 286343 223684 3853 58806 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 35778 30685 489 4604 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 20129 16834 233 3062 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 7623 5841 22 1760 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 16283 12734 140 2884 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 544873 447863 2197 94760 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 9924 7008 169 2540 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 37559 34474 404 2620 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1012604 873480 12461 126663 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 22979504 19004325 249823 3722687 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 364892 371994 1935 -33868 In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,26,62,575 and the death toll at 2,46,116. The ministry said there are 37,45,237 active cases, while 1,86,71,222 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)