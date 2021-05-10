Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab sees record 198 fatalities

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab on Monday registered a record 198 COVID-19 fatalities, which took the toll to 10,704, while 8,625 new cases pushed the tally to 4,50,674, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose to 75,800 from 74,343 on Sunday.

Thirty deaths were reported from Ludhiana, 19 from Bathinda, 17 from Sangrur, 14 each from Mohali and Patiala and 13 from Muktsar, among the fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Ludhiana registered the highest number of fresh cases at 1,470 followed by 1,382 in Mohali, 676 in Patiala and 629 in Bathinda, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,894 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 3,64,170, it said.

There are 298 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 9,376 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 78,05,157 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh registered 863 fresh cases, taking the count to 51,070, according to a medical bulletin.

Seven more deaths due to COVID-19 took the toll to 575 and the number of active cases was 8,653, it said.

The bulletin said a total of 714 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 41,842.

A total of 4,41,625 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,89,411 tested negative while reports of 124 samples are awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

