A letter in this regard has been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and once approved the vaccine would be of great help in treatment of COVID-19, the SGPC president said.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:06 IST
SGPC wants nod for import of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday said it has written to the Centre, seeking approval for the import of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the US.

She said the letter has been addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

''The SGPC is working hard to bring large quantities of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from the US and hopes that it will be successful soon,'' Kaur said. ''A letter in this regard has been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and once approved the vaccine would be of great help in treatment of COVID-19,'' the SGPC president said. An oxygen plant is also being set up by the SGPC which will provide relief to patients admitted in hospitals of the committee, Kaur said. ''At present there is a problem in the supply of liquid oxygen for which a letter has been written to the government of India. Once approved, it will be a great support for patients,'' said the SGPC chief. Kaur said that very soon a large number of oxygen concentrators would be procured with the full support of the 'sangat' (Sikh devotees) settled abroad. She appealed to people to follow the prescribed rules of the government and health department to prevent COVID-19 spread.

''Only with the collective efforts we can emerge out of this pandemic,'' Kaur said.

