Centre delivers global aid to States, UTs through systematic mechanism under "Whole of Government" approach

Centre has allocated and delivered COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment sent by foreign nations to states and Union territories through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 23:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Centre has allocated and delivered COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment sent by foreign nations to states and Union territories through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach. The Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since April 27 from different countries/organisations to augment its efforts in fighting the unprecedented surge in COVID in the country.

"Through a streamlined and systematic mechanism under the "Whole of Government" approach, various Ministries/Departments of Government of India have seamlessly collaborated for expeditiously delivering the incoming global aid to States and UTs", informed an official release by the Ministry of Health. Cumulatively, 8900 Oxygen Concentrators; 5043 Oxygen Cylinders; 18 Oxygen Generation Plants; 5698 ventilators/BiPAP; about 3.4L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, from April 27-May 9.

Major items received on 9th May 2021 from the UK, South Korea, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) include: Ventilators/BiPAP/CPAP (1,000); Oxygen Concentrators (2267); Oximeter (10000); Cylinder (200). Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states/UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise. The Union Health Ministry is comprehensively monitoring this on a regular basis.

A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Union Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from April 26. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since May 2, 2021.

Yesterday, as many as 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation Plants, 4,668 ventilators/Bi-PAP and about 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered/ dispatched as international donations and aid since April 27 to May 8, the Union Health Ministry.(ANI)

