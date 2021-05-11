The World Health Organization said on Monday the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* The European Commission will start on Tuesday a second legal case against AstraZeneca over its delayed deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, as the company reached the milestone of 50 million doses delivered to EU countries. * As its vaccination drive reaches a third of adults and COVID-19 infections ease, Europe is starting to reopen cities and beaches, raising hopes that this summer's holiday season can be saved before it is too late.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light to cautious hugging and the serving of pints inside pubs after months of strict restrictions as he set out the next phase of coronavirus lockdown easing in England. AMERICAS

* Students at the State University of New York and the City University of New York must get vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend classes this fall, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs, increasing calls for the government to lock down the world's second-most populous country. * Malaysia imposed a new nationwide lockdown.

* Japan's prime minister said he never "put the Olympics first", as an opinion poll showed nearly 60% of people in Japan want the Games cancelled, and a visit by the head of the IOC was postponed due to an extended state of emergency. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA said. * Egypt's Eva Pharma signed an agreement to provide India with 300,000 doses of remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19.

* Sudan is struggling to provide hospital beds, drugs and medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients hit by a third wave of infections. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The head of the World Trade Organisation said she hoped that by December the body's members will have reached a "pragmatic" solution over whether to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents. * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will hold a meeting of its independent panel of advisers on June 10 to discuss the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children.

* BioNTech SE said its order backlog for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines this year together with partner Pfizer Inc had grown to 1.8 billion doses. * Data from the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80% less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England said.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was safe, well-tolerated and produced immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to a record high for the sixth consecutive session on Monday as investors bet on interest rates staying low to help a still-fragile U.S. economy. (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Federico Maccioni and Sarah Morland; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)