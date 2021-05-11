Mexico reports 704 new coronavirus cases, 104 more deaths

Mexico reports 704 new coronavirus cases, 104 more deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-05-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 02:02 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 704 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 104 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,366,496 and fatalities to 219,089.
Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.
