Left Menu

Blame game in Spain after street parties break out as restrictions ease

that's what you get," senior government official Mercedes Gonzalez told Cadena Ser radio, referring to maskless partying in the streets of Madrid. Now that the state of emergency has expired, each of Spain's 17 regions must individually ask courts to approve any restrictions they regard as necessary for their territory.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 02:08 IST
Blame game in Spain after street parties break out as restrictions ease

The Spanish government and opposition blamed each other on Monday after crowds of mostly maskless youths partied in the streets of Madrid and Barcelona when a state of emergency imposed to curb the pandemic ended at the weekend.

Imposed last October amid an alarming second wave of infections, the state of emergency allowed the temporary suspension of some civil liberties, including a nationwide curfew and local travel bans. Its expiry, partly because the minority government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would struggle to win a majority in parliament to prolong it, spurred celebrations as well as concerns that such behaviour could lead to another spike in cases.

Crowds of several hundred people breached rules on social distancing and mask-wearing in public, and in some cases police moved in to break them up and fine some individuals. "The absolute irresponsibility of the government of Sanchez costs lives," said Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative People's Party, adding that the opposition wanted a new law that would allow regions to maintain restrictions.

For its part, the government blamed the opposition, including conservative leader of the Madrid region, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has just won re-election thanks in part to a relatively relaxed approach to coronavirus restrictions. "When you spend months and months and months sowing false freedom in the citizenry ... that's what you get," senior government official Mercedes Gonzalez told Cadena Ser radio, referring to maskless partying in the streets of Madrid.

Now that the state of emergency has expired, each of Spain's 17 regions must individually ask courts to approve any restrictions they regard as necessary for their territory. The government said regions had the option of asking for a state of emergency to be reinstated locally if needed.

"... no one is giving up on their responsibilities or abandoning regional governments," Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo said in an op-ed in El Pais, hitting back at critics and saying a nationwide state of emergency was not necessary anymore. Health emergency chief Fernando Simon voiced concern that such celebrations could set the country back after more than a year of fighting the disease.

"I hope that everything we have seen in recent days doesn't translate into a very big new increase in (hospital) occupancy," Simon told a news conference. Spain has reported close to 79,000 deaths from COVID-19 and more than 3.5 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic. But the number of cases per 100,000 people over 14 days has fallen to 199, from 523 in mid-January.

Graphic-COVID-19 global tracker: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi Nurse Rafael Fernandez Castillo said on Twitter: "On my way to the hospital, I run into several groups of people without a mask, but with a glass in their hand. I arrive to the ICU and there are no free beds."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean; Archaeologists uncover Neanderthal remains in caves near Rome and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New antibody drug helps patients breathe virus may insert genetic fragments into genetic codeThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus ...

Odd News Roundup: Dracula's castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabs; French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Vlad the vaccinator Draculas castle lures visitors with COVID-19 jabsVisitors to Draculas castle are more likely to find puncture marks in their arms than their necks this month, after medic...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama The Underground RailroadMoonlight director Barry Jenkins switches to the small screen for an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winn...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.New U.S. COVID weekly cases fall to lowest since SeptemberNew cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a fourth week in a row, dropping 17 last week to just under 290,000, the lowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021