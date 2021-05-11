Health News Roundup: Biden revives LGBT protections against healthcare discrimination; WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New U.S. COVID weekly cases fall to lowest since September

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a fourth week in a row, dropping 17% last week to just under 290,000, the lowest weekly total since September, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths from COVID-19 fell 1.3% to 4,756 in the week ended May 9, the fewest deaths in a week since July.

Florida releases genetically modified mosquitoes in hopes to reduce spread of disease

Genetically modified mosquitoes have been released for the first time in the United States, taking flight in the Florida Keys in a pilot program intended to reduce the spread of deadly diseases such as dengue, yellow fever and the Zika virus. After an odyssey spanning more than a decade to secure regulatory approval, British-based biotechnology firm Oxitec, along with the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District (FKMCD)launched the project in hope of reducing the Aedes aegypti species that spread the diseases.

Biden revives LGBT protections against healthcare discrimination

Gay and transgender people will be protected against sex discrimination in healthcare, the U.S. health secretary said on Monday, as President Joe Biden's administration reversed a policy put in place under his predecessor Donald Trump. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the action restores protections under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, against sexual discrimination in healthcare. It was the latest in a series of steps the Democratic president has taken to bolster LGBT rights.

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country. The 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths reported by the health ministry were off a little from recent peaks, taking India's tally to 22.66 million with 246,116 deaths as hospitals run out of oxygen and beds and morgues and crematoria overflow. (Graphic on global cases and deaths: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern

The World Health Organziation said on Monday that the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily. The B.1.617 variant is the fourth variant to be designated as being of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis. The others are those first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

New antibody drug helps patients breathe; virus may insert genetic fragments into genetic code

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New drug helps COVID-19 patients breathe on their own

U.S. State Department eases travel advisories for UK, Israel

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it has eased travel advisory ratings for the United Kingdom and Israel after having raised both countries to its highest warning level last month. The State Department lowered the UK to a "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" rating and lowered Israel to "Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution." It was the second time the State Department had it reduced its advisory rating on level on Israel in recent weeks.

Inovio to start global late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial this summer

Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it plans to start a global late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800, this summer. (https://refini.tv/3uAVRFV) The drug developer earlier in the day reported promising results from a mid-stage trial of its vaccine candidate.

France's new daily COVID-19 cases fall to a 2021 low

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections in France fell to 3,292 on Monday, the lowest figure since the start of the year, while the tally of patients in intensive care for the disease was down for the seventh consecutive day. New cases always tend to dip on Mondays as fewer tests are conducted over the weekend, but the seven-day moving average of daily infections, which evens out reporting irregularities, fell to 17,767, a trough since Jan. 14, versus an April 14 peak of 42,225.

Argentina confirms first cases of COVID-19 variants from India, South Africa

Argentina's Health Ministry on Monday confirmed its first cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants discovered in India and South Africa in three travelers returning to the South American country from Europe. The Indian variant of the coronavirus was detected in two minors who returned from Paris, while the South African variant was found in a 58-year-old passenger returning from Spain, the ministry said in a statement.

