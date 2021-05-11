U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 12 to 15
U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly. The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorization to people as young as 16 in the United States.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 02:44 IST
U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly. The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorization to people as young as 16 in the United States. The vaccine makers said they had started the process for full approval for those ages last week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was amending the EUA to include the millions of children aged 12 to 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pfizer
- BioNTech
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- United
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pulled higher by China, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 6-week highs, eyes on Fed, U.S. GDP
U.S. Supreme Court weighs conservative groups' bid to conceal donors
U.S. Supreme Court ponders cheerleader's profanity in free speech flap