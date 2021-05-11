Brazil registers 889 new COVID-19 deaths, total tops 423,000

Brazil registers 889 new COVID-19 deaths, total tops 423,000Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-05-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 02:58 IST
Brazil recorded 25,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 889 fatalities from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,209,990 and the official death toll to 423,229.
