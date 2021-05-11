Left Menu

Venezuela's academy of medicine asks U.S. to donate COVID-19 vaccines

Venezuela's main academy of medicine has asked the United States to add the South American nation to its international donor list for millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, despite a political freeze between the two countries.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 11-05-2021 06:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 06:44 IST
Venezuela's academy of medicine asks U.S. to donate COVID-19 vaccines

Venezuela's main academy of medicine has asked the United States to add the South American nation to its international donor list for millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, despite a political freeze between the two countries. Enrique Lopez-Loyo, president of the politically independent National Academy of Medicine, made the request to U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela James Story at a meeting on May 2, the academy said in a statement on Monday.

"To control the pandemic in our country, we need to vaccinate around 70% of the adult population, nearly 15 million people, in as little time as possible," the academy said in the statement. "The amount of vaccines that have arrived to Venezuela ... represents less than 10% of what Venezuela needs." Venezuela has received around 1.4 million vaccines from China and Russia, according to the Health Ministry, and hopes to receive doses for about 5 million people from the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX program.

The academy is a member of the Venezuelan government's round table developing a response to the coronavirus crisis for its 30 million people. The academy's plea, however, for U.S. supplies of AstraZeneca PLC vaccines runs contrary to the government's refusal in March to authorize the vaccine because of reports of blood clotting in some recipients.

The academy's request also comes amid U.S. sanctions on Venezuela to protest the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro in 2018 in elections it, and many other nations, viewed as fraudulent. Venezuela blames Washington's sanctions for its economic woes. Story, appointed at the end of last year, is based in Bogota, Colombia, because of the rupture in relations.

The academy said Story responded to its request, saying the United States valued the independence of the academy and it looked "forward to working with all like-minded parties in the search for a solution to this crisis." Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venezuela has reported a total of around 209,000 COVID-19 cases, including some 2,300 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's New South Wales reports zero COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day

Australias most populous state reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for a fifth straight day on Tuesday as authorities hunt for a missing link in a new infection chain reported last week. New South Wales state last Wednesday repo...

No one, including WHO was able to predict 2nd COVID wave would affect India this much, says MoS Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said no one, including the World Health Organisation WHO was able to predict that the second wave of COVID would affect the country so much. He added that the nation will als...

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Doctors in India are warning against the practice of using cow dung in the belief it will ward off COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases.The coronavirus pandemic ha...

American Airlines adds fuel stops to two flights after pipeline outage

American Airlines said on Monday it has added a fuel stop to two daily long-haul flights out of Charlotte, North Carolina, because of a fuel supply shortage after the Colonial Pipeline shut following a ransomware cyber attack.It is the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021