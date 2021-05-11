Left Menu

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-05-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 08:27 IST
N Korea again claims no coronavirus infections

North Korea has told the World Health Organization that it has tested 25,986 people for the coronavirus through April but still has yet to find a single infection.

The WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that North Korea's testing figures include 751 people who were tested during April 23-29, of which 139 had influenza-like illnesses or severe respiratory infections.

Experts have expressed skepticism about North Korea's claim of a perfect record in keeping out COVID-19, given its poor health infrastructure and a porous border it shares with China.

North Korea has described its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence.” It has barred tourists, flown out diplomats and severely restricted cross-border traffic and trade. The North has stopped providing the number of people it quarantines this year, but previously said it had quarantined tens of thousands who had exhibited symptoms.

