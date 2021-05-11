ITBP conducts Yoga, meditation sessions for COVID-19 patients at Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is organising Yoga and meditation sessions for COVID-19 patients at Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital. According to the ITBP, the Centre has admitted around 1,065 patients requiring oxygen support from April 26 till now.

"Yoga and meditation sessions by ITBP stress counsellors for COVID-19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur. From April 26 till now, the Centre admitted 1,065 patients requiring oxygen support," ITBP informed in a statement. Earlier on Friday, ITBP IG Anand Swaroop visited Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre to review ground arrangements.

The IG visited the facility for the fourth time in the past six days. At present, the Centre is managing over 400 COVID-19 patients on oxygen support. The Covid facility was jointly established by the Delhi government and the ITBP. Started functioning on April 25, 2021, more than 918 patients have been admitted to the Centre, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)