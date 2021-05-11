Left Menu

Rajnath Singh to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital in Lucknow today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:50 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow today. In a tweet, the minister informed that he would also visit the COVID-dedicated hospital set up by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Lucknow.

"Going to Lucknow today. Shall visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital which has been set up by DRDO and also visit the Covid dedicated hospital set up by HAL in the city," Singh tweeted. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee COVID-19 hospital set up by the DRDO in Lucknow was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier last week.

"This hospital is being started by DRDO and Army. In the first phase, 250 beds are being started out of which 150 beds will be in ICU and 100 isolation beds will be oxygen facilitated," Yogi had said. The 500-bed COVID-19 hospital of DRDO will be manned by medical officers and paramedical staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services. There will be no charges for facilities available at the hospital. (ANI)

