Left Menu

Hong Kong won't mandate vaccine for foreign domestic workers

Hong Kong officials dropped a plan to mandate foreign domestic workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus, after hearing international criticism the move would be discriminatory.Most of Hong Kongs approximately 370,000 domestic workers come from Indonesia and the Philippines, both severely impacted by the pandemic. Hong Kong officials initially proposed the mandate after a foreign domestic worker tested positive for a coronavirus variant in April, with an unknown source of infection.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:49 IST
Hong Kong won't mandate vaccine for foreign domestic workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong officials dropped a plan to mandate foreign domestic workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus, after hearing international criticism the move would be discriminatory.

Most of Hong Kong's approximately 370,000 domestic workers come from Indonesia and the Philippines, both severely impacted by the pandemic. Hong Kong officials initially proposed the mandate after a foreign domestic worker tested positive for a coronavirus variant in April, with an unknown source of infection. Another worker arriving from the Philippines had also tested positive for a variant.

Those findings prompted the city to order domestic workers to be tested for the virus at the end of April.

The plan for mandatory vaccinations was dropped after officials assessed public health needs and the potential legal issues, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a regular news briefing Tuesday.

The Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr previously slammed the Hong Kong government for its mandatory vaccination plan for foreign domestic workers, saying that it "smacks of discrimination".

On Tuesday, Lam also announced a second round of mandatory tests for domestic workers as a precaution, which will begin on Saturday and last until the end of the May.

She urged employers to allow the workers to take the test on a workday instead of on their day off.

Hong Kong has so far reported 11,812 infections of the coronavirus, with 210 deaths. Indonesia has reported more than 1.7 million people infected and 47,000 deaths, while the Philippines has confirmed 1.1 million infections and 18,500 deaths from COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 10, 2021

Money Market Operations as on May 10, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment 3,72,969.05 3.28 0.01-5.30 I. Call Money 12,783.91 3.24 1.90-3.50 II. Triparty Repo 2,...

Naidu greets scientists, technologists on National Technology Day

New Delhi, May 11 PTI Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended greetings on the National Technology Day, hoping that innovators bring greater happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people.May 11 is observed as National Tech...

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI RHL...

Medi Assist Healthcare Services files IPO papers with Sebi

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi to float an initial share-sale.The initial public offer IPO is entirely an offer of sale of up to 28,028...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021