Russia reports 8,115 new COVID-19 cases, 329 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:30 IST
Russia reported 8,115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 4,896,842.

The government coronavirus task force said 329 people had died in the last day, taking Russia's death toll to 113,976.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

