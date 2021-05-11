Left Menu

Services of 1,000 contractual employees working under NHM terminated in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:35 IST
Services of 1,000 contractual employees working under NHM terminated in Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab's Health Department has ordered termination of services of around 1,000 protesting contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) for failing to return to their duties amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 9,000 contractual employees including paramedical staff working under the NHM Punjab had been on strike, seeking regularisation of their jobs and increase in salaries.

After an appeal by Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, around 8,000 protesting employees returned to their work.

In an order to all civil surgeons in the state on Monday, the Director of NHM, Punjab, directed that services of protesting employees be terminated with immediate effect and also ordered that voluntary staff be hired in place of them.

The action was taken under the Disaster Management Act.

Earlier, the health minister had appealed to the agitating employees to call off their strike and resume duties from Monday in the larger public interest.

Sidhu on Sunday had also warned of action against them under The Disaster Management Act if they did not pay heed to his appeal of joining their duties.

The strike by Community Health Officers (CHO), auxiliary nurse midwives and other employees had severely affected a 'COVID Prevention Drive' in rural areas of the state.

The week-long absence of CHOs and other staff at health and wellness centres has led to an increase in the positivity and death rates as they assign the duties of sampling and tracing of suspected patients of COVID-19.

NHM Employees association state president Inderjit Rana on Tuesday said the association has appealed to health authorities not to take action against the 1,000 employees and allow them to rejoin their duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan denounces China's 'shameless lies' about WHO access

Taiwans foreign minister criticised what he called Chinas shameless lies on Tuesday in an escalating dispute about Beijing blocking the island from the World Health Organization WHO, saying China clearly did not care about Taiwans people.Th...

ED case against Anil Deshmukh a political revenge: MVA allies

Maha Vikas Aghadi allies NCP and Congress on Tuesday termed the Enforcement Directorates move to file a criminal case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as the politics of revenge and said the action was aimed at diverti...

Tech giants join call for funding U.S. chip production

Some of the worlds biggest chip buyers, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Incs Google, are joining top chip-makers such as Intel Corp to create a new lobbying group to press for government chip manufacturing subsidies.The new...

Bumrah receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Bumrah posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated on Twitter and he captioned the post as Vaccinated. Please stay safe everyone.On Monday, India skip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021