Graph of COVID-19 cases on decline in Madhya Pradesh: minister

Since last three to four days, cases are showing a downward trend in the state, Mishra, also a spokesperson of the state government, told reporters.He said Madhya Pradesh recorded 9,715 new cases on Monday while more than 8,400 people recovered from the viral infection on the same day.The infection is declining in cities.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:39 IST
The graph of COVID-19 infections in Madhya Pradesh is on the decline, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday, a day after the daily infections dropped to 9,715.

''It is a matter of relief to see that the new cases fell to four digits from the five digits. Since last three to four days, cases are showing a downward trend in the state,'' Mishra, also a spokesperson of the state government, told reporters.

He said Madhya Pradesh recorded 9,715 new cases on Monday while more than 8,400 people recovered from the viral infection on the same day.

''The infection is declining in cities. Infection continues in rural areas but it is being brought under control thanks to the efforts undertaken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,'' Mishra said.

The state home minister further said 150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine wasted because members from the age group of 18 to 44 years who had booked slots didn't turn up for inoculation.

He didn't mention the date and location of the vaccine wastage incident.

''I appeal to youths with folded hands that they should come for vaccination after booking a slot. I also request to those people who wrote letters syaing that 100 slots in the initial phase (of the evaccination drive) are very less, to appeal to youths to ensure that no jab is wasted in the state,'' Mishra said in a veiled reference to the Congress.

These people should tweet to encourage the younger lot instead of criticising the government on the issue, he added.

Mishra alleged the Congress did nothing to help people in the pandemic except tweeting.

''This disease has spread from Congress-ruled states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan to other states,'' he said.

Mishra also claimed ''Madhya Pradesh is experiencing the second wave of the pandemic which came from neighbouring Maharashtra. They (Congress leaders) should say a word about this also''.

As of May 10, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally stood at 6,81,478 while 81 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 6,501, the state health department had said.

A total of 5,63,754 people recovered from the viral infection in MP till Monday, leaving the state with 1,11,223 active cases, it said.

