Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:42 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 1:18 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on COVID-19 situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses.

1:15 p.m.

The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not been found yet in Pakistan, a senior minister in-charge of the coronavirus task force has said.

12:50 p.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggests that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production.

12:41 p.m.

The Goa government's decision to administer ivermectin to all the people above 18 years as a preventive treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted medical experts to question the efficacy of the five-day duration of the drug regimen while Congress questioned whether such recommendation was approved by the Centre or the WHO.

11:52 a.m.

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and Delhi government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking setting up of drive-in vaccination centres in open areas, including stadiums, as has been done in Mumbai.

11:37 a.m.

Biocon chief expresses concern over COVID-19 vaccine shortage.

11:18 a.m.

The first Oxygen Express to Karnataka, carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached the city.

10:22 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 37,15,221: Union Health Ministry.

10:20 a.m.

Single day spike of 3,29,942 COVID-19 infections, 3,876 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,29,92,517, death toll to 2,49,992: Government.

9:21 a.m.

With the addition of 1,495 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,90,274, an official said.

6:13 a.m.

Microblogging giant Twitter has donated USD 15 million to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rob Lowe celebrates 31 'free and happy' years of sobriety

Actor Rob Lowe has marked 31 years of abstinence from drugs and alcohol, and expressed gratitude towards all those who have been part of his journey.The Outsiders alum took to Instagram on Monday to mark his sobriety anniversary.Today I hav...

UP govt shown alertness in handling of COVID-19 situation, says Rajnath

Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. While visiting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by Defence Research Development Organisation DR...

Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms

As strict lockdowns are loosened across Europe and many EU citizens dream about holidays in the sun, the 27-nation bloc has yet to agree on how to quickly implement a virus certificate scheme to boost summer travel and tourism. European aff...

Taiwan denounces China's 'shameless lies' about WHO access

Taiwans foreign minister criticised what he called Chinas shameless lies on Tuesday in an escalating dispute about Beijing blocking the island from the World Health Organization WHO, saying China clearly did not care about Taiwans people.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021