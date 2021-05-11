Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:42 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 1:18 p.m.
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on COVID-19 situation, asks him to remove tinted glasses.
1:15 p.m.
The Indian variant of the coronavirus has not been found yet in Pakistan, a senior minister in-charge of the coronavirus task force has said.
12:50 p.m.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggests that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production.
12:41 p.m.
The Goa government's decision to administer ivermectin to all the people above 18 years as a preventive treatment amid the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted medical experts to question the efficacy of the five-day duration of the drug regimen while Congress questioned whether such recommendation was approved by the Centre or the WHO.
11:52 a.m.
The Delhi High Court directed the Centre and Delhi government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking setting up of drive-in vaccination centres in open areas, including stadiums, as has been done in Mumbai.
11:37 a.m.
Biocon chief expresses concern over COVID-19 vaccine shortage.
11:18 a.m.
The first Oxygen Express to Karnataka, carrying 120 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reached the city.
10:22 a.m.
Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 37,15,221: Union Health Ministry.
10:20 a.m.
Single day spike of 3,29,942 COVID-19 infections, 3,876 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,29,92,517, death toll to 2,49,992: Government.
9:21 a.m.
With the addition of 1,495 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,90,274, an official said.
6:13 a.m.
Microblogging giant Twitter has donated USD 15 million to help address the COVID-19 crisis in India which is battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly pandemic.
