Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to CM relief fund to combat COVID-19PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:51 IST
Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has donated his one month's salary to the chief minister's relief fund as a contribution for the fight against coronavirus.
Pilot is the Congress MLA from Tonk.
He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution. Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.
READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Tonk
- Rajasthan
- Ashok Gehlot
- Sachin Pilot
