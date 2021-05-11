Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:17 IST
Prabhu urges Sadananda Gowda to regulate prices, supply of Mucormycosis medicine

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday urged Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda to regulate the prices and supply of medicine used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, a fungal infection, to ensure that no artificial shortage is created.

In a letter to Gowda, he said that it has been noticed that pharmaceutical companies have raised the prices of Amphotercin, a drug used in the management of this infection and shortage of this medicine has also been reported.

''I would request your urgent intervention in this matter to regulate the prices and supply of the medicine for this deadly Mucormycosis infection to ensure that no artificial shortage is created,'' Prabhu said.

He added that there has been an increase in the cases of this disease.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul on Friday said Mucormycosis, a fungal infection, is being found in COVID-19 patients and largely in cases of those who are diabetic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

