Left Menu

Revenue-starved governments should revisit inheritance tax - OECD

Exemptions, carve-outs and generous lifetime donations mean inheritance and estate tax is a minor source of revenue in most countries and often make inequality worse, the Paris-based organisation said. Among the worst offenders is the United States, where only 0.2% of estates pay inheritance tax while nearly 80% of the wealth is in the hands of the top 10% richest households.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:40 IST
Revenue-starved governments should revisit inheritance tax - OECD

Governments hungry for extra revenue as they emerge from the coronavirus crisis should revisit their inheritance and estate tax, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday. Exemptions, carve-outs and generous lifetime donations mean inheritance and estate tax is a minor source of revenue in most countries and often make inequality worse, the Paris-based organisation said.

Among the worst offenders is the United States, where only 0.2% of estates pay inheritance tax while nearly 80% of the wealth is in the hands of the top 10% richest households. Inheritance or estate tax make up only 0.5% of overall tax revenues on average across the 24 countries in the OECD group of mostly developed countries that have such levies.

While there was room for a bigger contribution to government finances strained by the pandemic, stiff opposition to changes in what critics sometimes call a "death tax" could be expected. "It's the middle class that opposes a tax that the middle class doesn't pay," OECD director of tax policy and administration Pascal Saint-Amans told reporters.

Many governments are looking at how to raise new revenues to help cover the costs of reviving their economies after the pandemic. The United States and Britain have plans to raise their corporate income tax. The OECD said a majority of estates escaped tax altogether in some countries because of generous exemptions for close relatives and assets such as family-owned businesses.

Policies varied widely among OECD countries, with exemptions on transfers to children ranging from $17,000 in the Brussels region of Belgium to $11 million in the United States. Heirs' tax bills could be avoided or reduced in some countries thanks to in-life gifts that often get more favourable tax treatment.

As a result, the effective tax rates paid are often significantly lower than statutory tax rates. In the United States and Britain, the wealthiest households were taxed at lower rates than other wealthy donors. The OECD's findings echo complaints from young people who say it is impossible to buy property and get established without a big financial boost from their elders.

"If inheritance taxes are going to play an important role in the revenues of governments they are going to have to be better designed than they are in many instances," OECD head of tax policy and statistics David Bradbury said. A more fair and effective way of taxing transfers of wealth would be to focus on what the beneficiary receives over their lifetime in both in-life gifts and inheritance, the OECD said.

It suggested taxing people above a life-time exemption, but acknowledged such an approach could pose administrative and compliance hurdles to put in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India witnesses decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases for first time after 2 months: Health Ministry

A net decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday. Also, after 61 days, the new recoveries out...

Rob Lowe celebrates 31 'free and happy' years of sobriety

Actor Rob Lowe has marked 31 years of abstinence from drugs and alcohol, and expressed gratitude towards all those who have been part of his journey.The Outsiders alum took to Instagram on Monday to mark his sobriety anniversary.Today I hav...

UP govt shown alertness in handling of COVID-19 situation, says Rajnath

Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. While visiting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by Defence Research Development Organisation DR...

Clock is ticking for EU vaccine certificates as summer looms

As strict lockdowns are loosened across Europe and many EU citizens dream about holidays in the sun, the 27-nation bloc has yet to agree on how to quickly implement a virus certificate scheme to boost summer travel and tourism. European aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021