UP govt shown alertness in handling of COVID-19 situation, says Rajnath

Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:50 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) COVID-19 facility in Lucknow with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. While visiting the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital set up by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Lucknow with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has shown alertness in handling the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Only those who work make mistakes but this is not the time to criticise. If someone sees faults and makes suggestions, the government will welcome it," he said. During his visit, Singh also inaugurated the 255-bed COVID hospital set up by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Uttar Pradesh government after converting the Haj House.

He informed that around 25 ventilators and approximately 100 HFNCs (High Flow Nasal Cannula) are in the facility. According to Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Chief of the project, HAL (Lucknow), the hi-tech hospital was set up in 10-12 days at Haj house.

"Management of the hospital will be done by the Uttar Pradesh government. Today we will transfer this hospital to UP government," Mishra said. As per the union health ministry, there are currently 2,25,271 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12,83,754 recoveries and 15,742 deaths have been reported so far.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the ten states that account for 72.28 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country.

