Federal Bank sets up 100-bed COVID facility in Kerala hospital

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a fresh tranche of support to the nation's fight against coronavirus, the Federal Bank has donated Rs 3.55 crore for establishing a special COVID facility at the government hospital in Aluva, about 220 kms from here.

The ICU, within the hospital campus, will have 100 beds with ventilators and several other advanced medical support equipment for treating Covid patients, the Bank said here in a statement on Tuesday.

The Bank is working jointly with the National Health Mission to make the facility operational at the earliest.

An initiative part of the CSR activity of the Bank, this will help ensure quality treatment to the rising number of Covid patients in the district, it said.

This project forms part of various infrastructure, logistic and awareness programmes that Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation, the CSR arm of the Federal Bank, has recently undertaken to combat the second wave of Covid in Kerala and at national level.

The Bank recently sponsored 10,000 units of vaccine carriers to the state government which have already started arriving in the state.

The Bank has also lent support to northern Malappuram district to organise three mobile vaccination units which ply in different parts inoculating senior citizens and people with special needs.

In addition, the Bank is funding many other Covid relief and vaccination initiatives all over the country, which include a mega CSR project in partnership with Apollo Hospitals and a national media group for supporting vaccination drives in five districts which are worst hit by the pandemic, the statement added.

